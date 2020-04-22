Anne Hathaway's Princess Diaries-Inspired Take on the ''Pillow Challenge'' Is Perfection

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 3:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Mia Thermopolis just made a comeback. 

At this point, many of us have seen the #PillowChallenge going around on Instagram and TikTok, in which users take pillows and use them as a makeshift mini dress with the help of a belt at the waist. Celebrities from Halle BerryTori Spelling and Tracee Ellis Ross have all joined in on the viral trend. Better late than never, right? 

Now, Anne Hathaway is joining in on the fun.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her Princess Diairies-inspired take on the pillow challenge and boy, was it worth the wait. 

Using blue and white pillows as her makeshift mini dress paired with black combat boots, a black pair of shades, headphones and a bold red lip a la Mia Thermopolis—Hathaway put her own spin on the viral trend. She captioned her photo, "A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early."

Photos

Anne Hathaway's Heartwarming Quotes on Motherhood

Check out how other celebrities are having fun with the #PillowChallenge below! 

Anne Hathaway, Pillow Challenge

Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early."

Halle Berry, Pillow Challenge

Instagram

Halle Berry

"You already KNOW you couldn't keep me from the #PillowChallenge"

Tracee Ellis Ross, Pillow Challenge

Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

"Am I too late? #pillowchallenge"

Article continues below

Tori Spelling, Pillow Challenge

Instagram

Tori Spelling

"Pillow Talk... pretty excited about taking the #pillowchallenge from my amazing friend and costume designer @mandiline. I'm a vintage girl. So, mixed vintage fashion with a wink to Donna Martin."

Meghan King Edmonds, Pillow Challenge

Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds

"Got all dressed up to go to The Quarantine Club tonight. At least there won't be a line at the bathroom!! Now where's my quaran-tini and where are my single ladies at!?"

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Anne Hathaway , VG , Entertainment , Coronavirus , Celebrities , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.