Prince Louis' 2nd Birthday Portraits Are Here to Brighten Your Day

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 2:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Somewhere over the rainbow, Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday! 

In honor of yet another milestone in the royal tot's life, Kensington Palace released a series of portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child. 

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!" the palace shared on Instagram, noting that the photos were shot by none other than Louis' proud mama earlier this month. (Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has shot most of their kids' official portraits.)

In the snapshots, little Louis flashes his pearly whites and shows off his rainbow handprint art. An artist in the making, no doubt! 

Photos

Royal Family Members Attend Prince Louis' Christening

Check out Prince Louis' adorable moment in the spotlight below: 

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Prince Louis , Birthdays , Royals , VG , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.