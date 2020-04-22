EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart is Hosting a Monday Night Mixer and You're Invited

  by
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 2:00 PM

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC

Quarantine's hottest club is coming this Monday, April 27, and it has everything

DJ D-Nice. Successful house flippers and Bachelorette success story JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Host of all Hosts Chris Harrison. Twitter. E! News. You, in your own home. And alcohol, if you've got it. Water, if you don't. 

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart is hosting a Monday Night Mixer for next week's episode, and it all starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with "The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever," hosted by DJ D-Nice, live on his Instagram

Then, at 8 p.m. ET, Chris Harrison and Entertainment Weekly will be live-tweeting the East Coast airing of the episode.

At 8 p.m. PT, JoJo and Jordan, who appear in the episode as judges (alongside Kesha and Jason Mraz) will join E! News on Twitter to react in real time to the episode. 

It's literally a five-hour-long party, and you had better be there. Just listen to DJ D-Nice. 

"Music has and always will be a big part of my life," he shared. "There's nothing like playing music, feeling it and watching how it connects people around the world. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart inspired Monday's Club Quarantine for all those in Bachelor Nation and everyone who believes in love, hope and the power of music to uplift spirits and to unite the nation. Everyone is invited!"

In the episode, the couples prepare to perform in front of a live audience and judges Kesha, Jason Mraz, and JoJo and Jordan, but they're also forced to make some pretty big decisions. If they can't see a future ahead of them, they've gotta say goodbye before the competition even starts. Now you've got to have talent and performance chemistry to get a rose! 

We're in for some heartbreaking departures and hopefully some incredible performances, too. 

The episode airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC, but the festivities begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on D-Nice's Instagram. 

