Nick Cannon Says Eminem ''Knows Better'' Than to Keep Their 10-Year Feud Going

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 1:57 PM
Nick Cannon says Eminem "knows better now" than to keep their decade-long feud going.
In a recent interview with Billboard, Cannon spoke about rehashing his decade-long feud with the rapper at the end of 2019 and whether he was surprised that the "Lose Yourself" artist didn't retaliate with a diss track of his own.
As fans may recall, in Dec. 2019, Eminem was featured on Fat Joe's song "Lord Above" and the rapper's verse quickly sparked buzz and controversy after he continued to reference Mariah Carey. "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped that p—y got him neutured," Eminem rapped on the track. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s—t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
At the time, Cannon took to Instagram to call "Grandpa Marshall" out and invite him to appear on Wild N' Out. However, that was only one of many times that the two have gone on to diss each other back and forth over the course of a decade.
When speaking to Billboard, Cannon shared, "My response was his invitation to Wild 'N Out, and that still stands. You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again. He keeps bringing it up for decades. I'm one of those cats that matches energy. I don't do it—I overdo it."
He went on, "Even in high school, I was a little guy, but if you made fun of me, I was gonna make fun of you, your momma, and that's the same energy of Wild 'N Out. It was a month of social commentary, but if you've ever heard me speak on this matter, I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I'm gonna keep talking back."
During his interview with the publication, he also elaborated on past comments he's made of Eminem being a "product of institutional racism."
"It's the idea that there is a superior class of people who are judged by a different measuring stick. It's something Eminem has even addressed being a guest in the house of hip-hop. When you come from a culture that was built by a community that didn't have something of their own, but were able to embrace it and it became a new conduit of information for a new culture," Cannon explained. "And when someone comes in and shines in that medium and takes it to the masses, it's the same thing as [what] Elvis Presley [did]. There's nothing wrong with it, but you gotta accept it for what it is."
For a timeline Eminem and Nick Cannon's feud, scroll below!
Back in 2009, Eminem dropped his song "Bagpipes From Baghdad," in which he addressed his romance with Mariah Carey and how he wanted her back. He also called out Cannon in the lyrics, "Nick, you had your fun, I've come to kick you in your sack of junk."
After Carey dropped her 2009 song "Obsessed," throwing shade at Eminem, he responded shortly after with his track, "The Warning." The lyrics include, "I'm obsessed now/Oh gee, is that supposed to be me in the video with the goatee?/Wow Mariah, didn't expect you to go balls out/Bitch shut the f--k up 'fore I put all them phone calls out." The rapper also mentions Cannon in the song lyrics.
"I think we was flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherf--ker drops a song, like, talking s--t," Cannon recalled on T.I.'s ExpidTIously podcast in Sept. 2019. "Calling [Mariah] all kinds of bitches and hoes. I'm like, this is my wife. This is my new wife. I wrote a letter first, I don't even know if Twitter had came out yet."
Cannon added, "So, I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, 'Look, I respect you as an artist. I'm actually a fan and I think you're one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face-to-face.'"
Eminem's verse on Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above" sparked buzz in early Dec. 2019. "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem raps on the track. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
In response, Cannon posted on Instagram, "@FatJoe album is [fire emojis] Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"
In addition to his "grandpa" comment, Cannon also dropped a diss track called "The Invitation," in which he and his collaborators threw shade at Eminem. "Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie," Cannon raps on the track. "And that other kid you raisin' that ain't even your baby."
The lyrics also include, "My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago/You're still cryin' about it, bitch, now who really the hoe?"
In response, Eminem tweeted, "U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f--k. [clown emoji]"
50 Cent weighed in on the celeb duo's feud via Instagram, threatening to kick Cannon's "ass."
"I don't understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM," 50 cent wrote. "He is a different kinda animal, I haven't seen a motherf--ker come close to beating him man. Hey Nick that s--t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!"
Cannon later invited 50 Cent and Eminem on Wild 'n Out during his Power 106 show.
In a recent interview with Billboard in April 2020, the comedian said, "My response was his invitation to Wild 'N Out, and that still stands. You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again. He keeps bringing it up for decades. I'm one of those cats that matches energy. I don't do it—I overdo it," he said about his decade-long feud with the rapper. "I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I'm gonna keep talking back.
