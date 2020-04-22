Brooks Laich Addresses Social Distancing While Away From Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich has said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Idaho—for now, at least.

As the Coronavirus pandemic forces Americans to practice social distancing, pop culture fans can't help but notice that the former NHL player and Julianne Hough are staying in different parts of the country.

So why is Brooks in Idaho while his wife stays in Los Angeles?

"I always wanted to spend more time here. I bought this place in 2014 and I've never spent enough time here. I come here like a week a year and it's my dream property," he shared on iHeartRadio's How Men Think podcast with co-host Gavin DeGraw. "I wanted to spend more time here. The place also needed an overhaul. It really needed a cleaning."

Brooks continued, "We have a yard in Los Angeles but here, [my dog] is out here all day. I'm on the water. I can fish here. I have a buddy I can go hunting with. There's lots to do and I just love being up here."