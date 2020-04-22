EXCLUSIVE!

Labor of Love Has a Very Different Suitor Offering in Key Art First Look

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 11:00 AM

Labor of Love

Fox

The suitors of Labor of Love have a very different offering for Kristy Katzmann in the exclusive reveal of the reality show's key art above.

Yep, those are pacifiers, or binkies if you will.

In Labor of Love, 41-year-old Kristy, a successful career woman, is on the hunt for a partner to start a family with. Kristin Davis of Sex and the City fame helps Kristy narrow down her 15 suitors who are ready to get paternal. Each week, the aspiring father-to-be are challenged with parenting and partnership skills tests. The eight-week series will feature Kristy, with the help of Kristin Davis, narrow down the contestant pool to figure out if she found the man she wants to settle down and start a family with or if she wants to continue on the path of motherhood on her own.

"When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show," Kristin Davis said in a statement. "I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting."

Labor of Love is just the latest reality show with a twist for Fox, the network that gave viewers Joe Millionaire, I Wanna Marry Harry, The Swan, Married By America and My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé.

Labor of Love premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

