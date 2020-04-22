Val Chmerkovskiy Gets a Quarantine Hair Transformation Thanks to Wife Jenna Johnson

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 8:13 AM
Val Chmerkovskiy has a lot less hair thanks to wife Jenna Johnson.
The ballroom pro has officially joined the many stars who have undergone a hair transformation while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. With social distancing protocols in effect around the world, it seems the star has grown quite the curly mane, one Johnson tamed with the help of scissors and clippers. On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy revealed the results of his new haircut while teasing his first Instagram TV series.
"'Untitled.. w/ Jenna&Val' Episode 1...I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut," he wrote. "Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine!"
In the footage, Johnson first buzzed the sides and back of his head before putting his remaining locks in a ponytail. From there, she cut the pony off and buzzed the rest.
In addition to Chmerkovskiy's new look, the pair also recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary days ago on April 13.
"1 year down, eternity to go," Johnson wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy 1st Anniversary my love.. crazy to think that exactly a year ago we were celebrating with all of our closest friends and family! And although this isn't how we were meant to spend our first anniversary, I'm incredibly grateful to spend it snuggled up next to you safe and sound. Thank you for the greatest year of my life. I love you and I LOVE being your wifey."
Wifey and hairstylist...for the time being, at least. For more celebrities' drastic at-home hair transformations, keep scrolling!
"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.
The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
