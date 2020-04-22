Val Chmerkovskiy Gets a Quarantine Hair Transformation Thanks to Wife Jenna Johnson

Val Chmerkovskiy has a lot less hair thanks to wife Jenna Johnson.

The ballroom pro has officially joined the many stars who have undergone a hair transformation while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. With social distancing protocols in effect around the world, it seems the star has grown quite the curly mane, one Johnson tamed with the help of scissors and clippers. On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy revealed the results of his new haircut while teasing his first Instagram TV series.

"'Untitled.. w/ Jenna&Val' Episode 1...I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut," he wrote. "Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine!"

In the footage, Johnson first buzzed the sides and back of his head before putting his remaining locks in a ponytail. From there, she cut the pony off and buzzed the rest.