Listen to G-Eazy and Ashley Benson's Cover of Radiohead's "Creep"

Ashley Bensoncan adding singer to her resume!

The Pretty Little Liars alum teamed up with G-Eazyto cover Radiohead's "Creep," marking her first venture into the music industry. Putting their spin on the hit rock song by remixing its classic beat, the duo took turns singing the verses, giving Ashley's haunting soprano a chance to shine. Then, they came together to sing to the chorus: "But I'm a creep / I'm a weirdo / What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here."

Thrilled to see Ashley on the track, fans were quick to give the song their seal of approval. "I didn't know Ash Benson could sing," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, saying, "I see Ashley Benson in the title and I'm instant liking this." Thrilled to see the two stars coming together, another wrote, "Gerald is my favorite obviously and Ashley is literally my birthday twin, the baddest, this is one of my favorite songs and I'm gonna cry from excitement. This is so beautiful."