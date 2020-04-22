Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Shares Before-and-After Photos of His Weight Loss Journey

Vinny Guadagnino took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his weight loss journey.

The Jersey Shore star posted side-by-side photos of himself before and after he changed his diet.

"A lot of people didn't know that I struggled with my weight my whole life," the 32-year-old celebrity wrote via the social network. "I was the king of yo-yo dieting. I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn't realize. My genetics make me gain weight easily, especially to high sugar/carb food. That being said, I believe calories also matter."

Guadagnino, who follows the ketogenic diet, then went into detail about how he looks at calories and food and noted he personally prefers a diet consisting of "low carb/ moderate protein/ high fat with #cleanketo."

He then explained he follows this plan "for a few reasons." First, he claimed he doesn't "react well to sugar."

"It bloats me, makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and I feel that it makes me fat easily," Guadagnino wrote in the post.

He also described himself as "an Italian foodie" and stated he loves the taste of food.

"So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean (ie. a ribeye steak and creamed spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa)," he continued.