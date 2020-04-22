Aaron Carter Says He's Expecting a Baby With Girlfriend Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter made a major announcement on Instagram Live on Tuesday night.

The "I Want Candy" singer took to social media to share the news with his fans that he's expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Melanie Martin. While playing music for fans on Instagram Live, Aaron showed off what appeared to be Melanie's positive pregnancy test.

"Obviously I have a baby on the way," Aaron told his fans. "I'm going to be a busy father for sure."

Aaron also added that this was the "official announcement" and confirmed "we're pregnant."

This baby news comes shortly after Aaron and Melanie confirmed that they're back together. Melanie posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday night of the duo kissing.

"love wins," Melanie captioned the PDA photo.

Aaron had previously declared that he was "single" in late March after Melanie's arrest for alleged domestic violence.

"A bachelor's life is no life for a single man," Aaron wrote on social media at the time, adding the hashtag #Single.