Mother's Day Gifts for the Earth Mother

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 8:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If mom values sustainability and everything all-natural, looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift may leave you feeling stumped. But there's no need to overthink it!
From plant-based recipes to ethically made clothing, you'll find something for every earth mother below, whether she's your own mom or the mother of your children. Not only mom, but also mother earth will thank you for these buys.
This blush is special not only because of its beautiful packaging, but also because it's embossed with the animal conservation effort it supports. (Each blush hue is embossed with a different animal, from a turtle to an elephant). That's right: Five percent of the net proceeds of each blush goes to charities such as the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Foundation, the Marine Conservation Institute or the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Reviewers rave about Blundstone leather boots, which mom will love to garden in. These durable Tasmanian boots have been around since 1870—so to say they're time-tested is an understatement.
If your mom is interested in plant-based cuisine, she'll love this cookbook by the executive chef of celeb-loved California restaurant chain Café Gratitude. Using this cookbook she can bring the flavors of the café to her home, no matter where she lives.
Sure, this yoga sweatshirt is super cute, but mom will be even happier to hear that Athleta is a Certified B Corporation, meaning it's "legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment." Talk about a feel-good purchase.
Stock up mom's essential oils stash with this gift set from Garden of Life. It includes lavender, peppermint, lemon and tea tree essential oils that are responsibly sourced from organic farms.
Mom will love the cherry almond scent of this shampoo and conditioner from Aveda, a brand known for being all natural, cruelty free and environmentally friendly. It comes already pre-wrapped, with a wooden paddle brush inside.
This 100% linen wrap skirt is a breathable must-have for summer days. Plus, Reformation is all about sustainability, especially when it comes to the fabrics they use for their clothing.
Looking for more to add to mom's gift? Throw in this adorably packaged, brightening facial cleanser for her to try. Kiwi Botanicals is a new cruelty free brand whose hero ingredient is manuka honey that's sustainably sourced from New Zealand.
Speaking of skincare, she'll love this gift trio of rose and coconut products including a coconut oil body polish, a rose hibiscus hydrating face mist and a coconut rose lip conditioner. This line is cruelty free, responsibly packaged and all natural.
Is mom a runner? Then she'll be excited to try out these run shorts from Girlfriend Collective, a brand that boasts ethical manufacturing and use of recycled materials. These shorts come in five different colors as well as in plus sizes.
This candle is like a vacation in a tin with its scent of velvet sands and dazzling azure seas. Voluspa candles are hand-poured in the U.S. with an emphasis on sustainable, ecologically sound and pesticide-free manufacturing.
Any yogi would love to be gifted these high waisted leggings that are also available in plus sizes. They come in a variety of hues, but we're partial to this rose option. Beyond Yoga is female-founded and run, plus its clothing is responsibly sourced.
The Glove Mule is an Everlane bestseller than you need to get mom hooked on stat. Each pair is made of five renewed plastic bottles and comes in five different colors.
