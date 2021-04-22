Jana KramerChrissy TeigenOscarsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Going Green! Celebrate Earth Day With These Celebrities Who Own Eco-Friendly Brands

Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba and many more of our favorite celebs have gone green with their companies.

By Kelsey Klemme, Marenah Dobin Apr 22, 2021 10:00 AM
EComm, Going Green! Celebrate Earth Day With These Celebrities Who Own Eco-Friendly BrandsBertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Today is Earth Day, where we celebrate and demonstrate support for environmental protections and initiatives. Plenty of stars from Leonardo DiCaprio to Joaquin Phoenix have pledged support to helping our world, whether that be their involvement in environmental organizations or choosing to go vegan, but today we're celebrating the celebs whose companies are dedicated to creating a better planet.

Whether you want to feel good about being green the next time you pick out a beauty product or know your comfy clothing is made out of sustainable fabrics, these celebrities have you covered.

From Pharrell Williams' brand Bionic Yarn, which recycles marine plastics into insanely fashionable pieces, to Miranda Kerr's beauty company Kora Organics, there are plenty of brands that will have you looking good and feeling good.

These ethical brands are sure to be the next place you want to go to fill up an online shopping cart and feel good about yourself in the process.

22 Green Lifestyle Brands to Support on Earth Day (And Every Day)

So what are you waiting for? Check out all the amazing companies below!

Drew Barrymore

Always a proponent of flower power, the Never Been Kissed actress' organic cosmetic line, Flower Beauty, is out of this world.

Jessica Alba

Is there anything she can't do? The actress is the founder of The Honest Company, a brand that sells eco-friendly goods for women and babies.

Miranda Kerr

The secret to looking like a supermodel? KORA Organics. The model's beauty line is made in Australia from certified organic ingredients. 

Woody Harrelson

The award-winning actor is known not just for his films, but also for his activism. His paper company, Step Forward Paper, is made of 80% wheat instead of trees. 

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star is reaching a whole younger generation of future environmentalists with her brand Florence by Mills. The ethical and cruelty-free label features both skincare and makeup, so you can have a full face of products that are good for you and the planet.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Besides being a go-to for lifestyle tips, the actress' company Goop sells eco-friendly skincare, makeup, and more.

Robin Wright

The House of Cards actress is giving back thanks to her company Pour Les Femmes that she co-founded with designer Karen Fowler. The brand uses sustainable materials like cotton but the sleepwear brand is also socially conscious, since the pajama sets are sewn by women in the Congo, providing economic opportunity for women in Africa.

Rosario Dawson

Marvel's Jessica Jones is a real life hero, starting Studio 189, a company that promotes and supports African brands and encourages handmade and traditional techniques. The company uses sustainable materials like organic cotton and are using the fabric for the face masks they've started producing in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Holmes

How does the star keep her hair looking healthy? Easy—she uses Alterna Hair Care, a natural hair care company that she loved so much, she became a co-owner.

Josie Maran

The onetime Dancing with the Stars contestant and model started her own all-natural cosmetic line, Jose Maran Cosmetics.

Nikki Reed

Sure, she played a bloodsucker in Twilight, but in real life, she wouldn't hurt a fly! The actress' jewelry company BaYou with Love offers sustainably sourced and produced necklaces, rings and more that will have you both looking good and feeling good!

Pharrell Williams

We couldn't be more "Happy" about the singer being a partner in Bionic Yarn, a company that uses recycled materials from from marine plastics and has collaborated with brands like G-Star Raw.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney uses vegan and vegetarian leather, wood and recycled fabrics in all of products. Fashion forward and forest friendly.

Check out our favorite sustainable fashion brands to support on Earth Day (and every day).

—Originally published April 22, at 2020, 6:00 a.m. PT

 

