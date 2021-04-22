Going Green! Celebrate Earth Day With These Celebrities Who Own Eco-Friendly Brands

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Today is Earth Day, where we celebrate and demonstrate support for environmental protections and initiatives. Plenty of stars from Leonardo DiCaprio to Joaquin Phoenix have pledged support to helping our world, whether that be their involvement in environmental organizations or choosing to go vegan, but today we're celebrating the celebs whose companies are dedicated to creating a better planet.

Whether you want to feel good about being green the next time you pick out a beauty product or know your comfy clothing is made out of sustainable fabrics, these celebrities have you covered.

From Pharrell Williams' brand Bionic Yarn, which recycles marine plastics into insanely fashionable pieces, to Miranda Kerr's beauty company Kora Organics, there are plenty of brands that will have you looking good and feeling good.

These ethical brands are sure to be the next place you want to go to fill up an online shopping cart and feel good about yourself in the process.