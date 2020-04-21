Sustainable Fashion We're Obsessed With for Earth Day (and Every Day TBH)

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020
In honor of Earth Day on April 22, we're making more of an effort to shop sustainably and support fashion brands who are going the extra mile in support of our planet. And if you're doing the same, you should know more about the brands we love!
There are companies that make gorgeous clothes out of deadstock fabric, newly-launched organic cotton tees as part of a larger sustainable initiative, stunning swimsuits made of recycled nylon waste, and so much more. Trust us when we say there's no shortage of fab fashionable finds to stock your wardrobe with, and feel good knowing you're supporting companies that are also caring for the earth!
Check out the rest of our faves below, and shop your faves for the good of the planet!
This stunning wrap dress from Kate Hudson's fashion line is made from recycled plastic. Can you believe it? Also unbelievable: how awesome you'll look in its high/low hem and ruffled sleeves, whether you're dressing it up for date night, or dressing it down for a leisurely afternoon stroll.
You can always find the best of Free People's eco-minded offerings from their Care FP page, but in honor of Earth Day, they're extending their efforts. How? By launching a shop of sustainable products that are artisan made, vintage, and earth-friendly, developing sustainable solutions for packaging to encompass reusability, recyclability and biodegradability, and supporting public land restoration work via nonprofit partners like the National Park Foundation. Help them in their efforts by shopping this cute top, consciously made in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint.
Beyond Yoga makes some truly incredible workout wear, but their loungewear runs a very close second, especially the pieces made from Ecoluxe Rib. The fabric is made using renewable wood materials like Eucalyptus trees, so not only is it sustainable, but it's also awesome for sensitive skin and resistant to bacterial growth. Cuddle up in this duster to experience the softness and awesomeness.
Get your sustainable swim on with L*Space's Eco-Chic collection, made with recycled and regenerated materials that ensure you'll get a swimsuit that will last season after season. This stunning flowery suit is made with 100% regenerated nylon fiber collected from fishnets and other nylon waste, and comes in sizing from XS to XL.
Prana has been at the forefront of sustainable fashion and eco-conscious materials since the beginning, so it's no surprise that they have some super stylin' Earth Day-friendly offerings. Case in point, this pretty jumpsuit made of sustainable 100% Tencel Lyocell denim fabric. Even better, it comes in a wide-legged silhouette with front patch pockets and a stunning cross-back style.
Chances are, you've rocked a pair of Tevas at some point in your life, but did you know the company has launched a new sustainability initiative? With the launch of their latest spring collection, 100% of Teva's iconic straps are now made using recycled plastic. By implementing this initiative, this means Teva is helping to keep over 9 million plastic bottles and 172 tons of plastic out of landfills in 2020. Support their vision with a pair of their iconic sandals in a sunny and bright pattern.
While the average pair of jeans uses approximately 1500 gallons of water to produce, the average pair of DL 1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons. The company has committed itself to measuring and minimizing their energy and resource consumption at every step of the manufacturing process, from spinning the yarn, weaving the fabric, cutting and sewing the garment, and washing the final product. And when these ridiculously stylish jeans are the result of that process, how can you not support their efforts?
Maurie + Eve recently launched their first first eco collection to signify their transition to a fully sustainable fashion brand. Their aim is to use fabrics that are produced and certified to organic agricultural standards, with production that sustains the health of soils, ecosystems and people by using natural processes rather than artificial inputs. This stunning dress is made of linen, one of the most biodegradable fabrics in history, made from flax plant fibers.
It should be of no surprise that Outdoor Voices has some good Earth-friendly goodies. We love these shorts for a variety of reasons, but chiefly among them is they're made from lightweight quick-drying recycled polyester, have a comfortable knit waistband and built-in brief liner, and are available in seven colorways.
Look stylish and help the planet at the same time? It's totally possible with this Earth Day tee that's the result of a collab with Nikki Reed. When you buy this sustainably made tee crafted from 50% Repreve recycled polyester and 50% cotton, net proceeds up to $25,000 benefit the Ian Somerhalder Foundation to help with climate issues.
We love Alternative Apparel. Seriously, you can't go wrong with anything from their site, especially because they're so dedicated to sustainable practices and using eco-friendly materials in their signature clothing line. And because we've been rocking loungewear so much, we're loving these eco-fleece sweatpants, made from organic and recycled materials to give classic joggers a significant upgrade.
Of course, you need a good bag to accent all that eco-friendly fashion you're wearing now. May we recommend this vegan leather tote from Lulu Dharma? The Los Angeles-based brand sources and uses 100% water-based, non-toxic inks in their production and is working toward using only materials that are 100% naturally-derived, focusing on sustainable fibers and woods, in all future collections. As of this year, the brand became Carbon Neutral. So that means buying this bag in one of seven colors will further support their efforts.
One of our most enduring relationships with a fashion brand has been with Everlane, and we were so happy to learn that the company announced a commitment to move all conventional cotton production to certified organic cotton by 2023. They just released their first line of organic cotton tees, including this organic cotton boxy raglan tee in five different colors, ranging in size from XXS to XXL.
Another sweet swimsuit to add to your eco-friendly collection, this one-piece is made from recycled, textured fabric and features a sewn-on contrast waistband with shimmery metallic threading with retro styling to complete the look.
Boden's sustainability efforts are highly admirable. They're a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative, and their clothes are ethically and sustainably produced with recyclable and eco-friendly packaging when possible. Their unsold clothes go straight to charities in the US and UK to aid countries in urgent need, such as Malawi and Zambia, and victims of disaster worldwide. They make suppliers sign a Responsible Sourcing Commitment, 100% of their cotton will come from more sustainable sources by 2025... the list of their efforts is truly endless, and you can help them make change in what's typically a wasteful industry when you buy this gorgeous wrap dress, made of a soft and smooth draped sustainable viscose-blend.
Reformation has managed to do the seemingly impossible: create high-fashion offerings using recycled, sustainably sourced and deadstock material. This stunning top is the perfect example of this practice, as it's made from Viscose, which is a man-made cellulosic fiber made from wood pulp. And the source of their fibers comes from sustainably managed forests.
As part of their Do Well initiative, Madewell has committed to feature sustainably-made goods and Fair Trade certified denim, in addition to furthering their sustainable practices across key areas of the company. For example, 60% of their spring collection is made with sustainable materials, but they're aiming for 100% They're also expanding their partnership with Fair Trade USA and aiming to have at least 90% of denim Fair Trade Certified. Speaking of Fair Trade denim, we love this tie-dye jean jacket that's fresh for spring, and made in partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.
