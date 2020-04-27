Celebrity Glam Squads Share Their Mother's Day Gift Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Mother's Day, it's all about treating mom to some quality self-care.

For many Americans, this annual holiday is going to look a little different this year. At the same time, there are still plenty of ways to showcase your love for mom.

As sons and daughters search for the perfect gift online, we decided to ask some of Hollywood's top makeup artists, hairstylists and glam squad members for their self-care suggestions. Spoiler alert: They didn't disappoint.

"It's so important to have moments of relaxation for every mother," celebrity nail artist Alex Jachno shared with E! News. "Self-care is not just about what you put on, but also with what you surround yourself with."

From luxurious robes and glorious candles to rejuvenating masks and at-home facials, get more than a few creative ideas in our guide below.