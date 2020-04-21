Sex and the City's Chris Noth Shaves His Head and Gets Sarah Jessica Parker's Big Approval

Chris Noth has a brand-new look.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of his freshly shaved head.

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star captioned the picture of his buzz cut.

His Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker also gave her stamp of approval by liking the snapshot.

"Why did you wait so long???? X," the Carrie Bradshaw celeb wrote in the comments section of the social media post. 

Noth isn't the only celebrity to try a mane makeover amid social distancing. In fact, many stars have been transforming their tresses. Gwen Stefani, for instance, recently gave Blake Shelton a haircut to help shape his "quarantine mullet." Similarly, Hilary Duff dyed her bright blonde locks a bold shade of blue

Chris Noth

Instagram

Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Carson Daly, Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Armie Hammer, Transformation, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Hilary Duff, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Casey Cott, Corey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Rosalia, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Ariana Grande, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Blake Shelton, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Tamera Mowry, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Maluma, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

