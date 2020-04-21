Watch Schitt's Creek Versions of Friends, Gilmore Girls and More TV Theme Songs

It's been two weeks since Schitt's Creek wrapped up its six-season run on Tuesday, April 7, heading to the great TV beyond, forever destined to be streamed and discovered by new audiences. If you're anything like us, you're missing the Rose family something fierce right now. It seems CBC producer Calum Shanlin is as well.

Shanlin, who was behind the massive Schitt's Creek social media presence, recreated the theme songs and opening credits of previous TV hits such as Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls and Friends for Schitt's Creek. The series, which aired on Pop TV in the US and CBC in Canada, didn't have a proper theme song, just opening musical notes with the show's title.