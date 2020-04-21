You'll Raise a Glass to Stanley Tucci After Seeing His Viral Cocktail Tutorial

Cheers to Stanley Tucci!

The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a Negroni.

From loading up the shaker with ice to pouring in the gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, The Devil Wears Prada star walked followers through the entire process. He even told his fans which glass and garnish they should use for the drink.

While Tucci made the concoction for his wife Felicity Blunt, he didn't hand it over to her right away.

"You want it, Felicity?" he teased his spouse, who handled the camerawork for the cocktail class. "That will never happen."

It wasn't long before the video went viral.

"May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your Twitter feed," one follower tweeted.

"Nothing—and I mean nothing—has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a 'Negroni' on Instagram has," another added.