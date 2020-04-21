Dwayne Johnson's Birthday Tribute to 2-Year-Old Daughter Tiana Will Warm Your Heart

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020

Dwayne Johnson, Daughter, Tiana

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson just shared a very sweet birthday message for his 2-year-old daughter, Tiana.

The Jumanji star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post an adorable photo from his baby girl's birthday celebration. In his social media post, Johnson—who welcomed Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian on April 17, 2018—wrote that he's "full of gratitude" after his daughter's birthday weekend.

"[Heart] is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our lil' 2 year old tornado of love, strength & wit, baby Tia," The Rock wrote. "Spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic."

"Raising a birthday bottle of milk and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a house full of estrogen," Johnson added with a wink.

In the birthday photo that Johnson posted, a smiling Tiana can be seen holding a bottle of milk while sitting on a table next to her cake.

Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments

Tiana is Johnson and Hashian's second daughter together and his third overall. They are also parents to daughter Jasmine Johnson, 4, and Johnson shares daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson, 18, with Dany Garcia.

Hashian also paid tribute to daughter Tiana in a post on social media over the weekend.

"TIA the little angel who came along and completed the picture. The sweetest baby girl in the whole world. The baby who can make your heart do fireworks, "Hashian wrote. 1 was a joy every minute of the journey! 2 is going to be outstanding... The best Bday... PURE LOVE LOVE LOVE.. Happy Birthday Angel Baby."

It's almost been one year since longtime loves Johnson and Hashian got married.

The couple made the surprise announcement on social media in Aug. 2019.

"We do," Johnson wrote alongside stunning photos of the celebration. "August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial."

