Friends Returns to Streaming When HBO Max Launches May 27

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be there for you on streaming once again on May 27 when HBO Max officially launches. While the anticipated Friends cast reunion with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc won't be available at launch date—it was never filmed due to the coronavirus spread and social distancing guidelines—it will eventually drop on the new streaming platform.

Here's what will be there on May 27: the Anna Kendrick flick Love Life, documentary film On the Record, new unscripted shows Legendary and Craftopia, new Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo. Those properties, along with 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service and classic shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, CW shows such as Batwoman and Katy Keene and more.