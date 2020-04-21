Leonardo DiCaprio's Issue With Mark Wahlberg & More Secrets Revealed About The Basketball Diaries

Seemingly every hot young actor in Hollywood wanted to star in The Basketball Diaries at some point.

The decades-long journey to bring Jim Carroll's gut punch of a memoir to the big screen was finally at the casting crossroads, and it was time to fill the role of the former teen basketball talent, hustler and heroin addict who splashed onto the literary scene chronicling his demons and became a celebrated writer, poet, punk rocker and all-around New York cultural icon unto himself.

From Matt Dillon and River Phoenix to Ethan Hawke and Eric Stoltz, the 1980s' freshest faces had all been ready to get dirty at some point over the years. But the years kept going by, and the project kept changing hands.

Leonardo DiCaprio had only made a couple of movies (not including the scenes he shot for Drew Barrymore's femme fatale thriller Poison Ivy that were left on the cutting room floor), but the 20-year-old actor was already Oscar-nominated, for What's Eating Gilbert Grape?, and had even already starred in a coming-of-age tale adapted from a memoir, This Boy's Life.

But as far as most everyone was concerned, the combination of Leo's proven acting chops and his physical resemblance to Carroll ("I wasn't quite as thin!" the writer later protested) earned him the part over a slew of his peers.