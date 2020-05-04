Get Ready to Gasp! See the Best Met Gala Accessories of All-Time

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 4, 2020 12:00 PM
As Coco Chanel once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off."
It's been a fashion decree ever since. However, there's one event where it's fun and thrilling to break the style rules: the Met Gala.
As many fashion lovers know, accessories can take your outfit from basique to extra AF. It's the finishing touch to any lewk.
Over the years, celebrities have shut down the Met Ball red carpet with statement pieces like: a towering stack of hats, a jewel-adorned Pope headdress and... a life-like severed head.
Last year, the 2019 theme ("Camp: Notes of Fashion") allowed for over-the-top accessories and unique props.
Billy Porter made a grand entrance with his pieces, quite literally.
The Pose star used a sea of strong and shirtless men as props—the ultimate accessory (amirite?!). He was carried by six men, as he sat atop looking like a pharaoh from Ancient Egypt. Moreover, he donned a dramatic diamond-adorned headpiece and larger-than-life wings that enveloped the red carpet.
It was a sight to see!
That's just one major example of how accessories can bring life to an ensemble. Scroll through our gallery below to see which ones made us clutch our pearls!
For when you don't have a plus one! Jokes aside, the actor makes people gasp with his unique and creepy accessory: a severed head of himself.
The Pose star makes a grand entrance! He enters the 2019 Met Gala with six shirtless men carrying him like an Egyptian royal. Along with his human props, Porter shows off his massive gold wings and diamond-studded headpiece. Now, that's how it's done.
The Florida water alone makes this entire outfit memorable. However, Solange's black dominatrix-style design, latex thigh-high stockings and and eye-catching gold halo, which sits on top of her durag, makes it iconique.
A lewk that's to die for! The songstress turns heads in her stunning white gown, which is adorned with a golden heart and daggers chestpiece. Her blue feather-decorated halo is a chef's kiss.
The Dirty Computer singer goes for a bright and bold Picasso-inspired ensemble at the 2019 fashion affair. Her towering stack of hats, robotic eye and matching clutch are the finishing touches to her eye-catching lewk.
All in the details! The singer-songwriter dazzles everyone with her silver-chain headpiece and nose piercing. What's more? Her explosion of accessories add oomph to her minimalistic ensemble.
A vision in white! The Black Panther actor leaves the boring suits at home. From the commanding cape to the cross embellishments, he shuts down the red carpet.
Feathered sandals, a lace-adorned mask and voluminous wings make the actress' little black dress anything but basic.
The queen of the Met Gala graces the red carpet with a Pope-inspired 'fit. Because no detail goes unnoticed with RiRi, she accessories with a jewel and pearl embellished robe (with a cape neck, no less) and an equally dazzling papal mitre.
The tennis legend drops jaws at the 2011 fashion extravaganza with her explosion of feathers. From her angelic fluffy dress to her flashy fascinator, this ensemble is a show-stopper.
The American Idol jude lights up the red carpet... quite literally. Perry not only goes all out for the 2019 Met Gala theme but she's a walking accessory. One word: iconic!
More is more! The famous twins turn heads at the 2017 ceremony with their bohemian-esque designs. Their all-over lace dresses are given edge with the addition of their statement jewelry pieces, colorful jackets and flashy headpieces.
The singer and record producer nails the 2016 theme—Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology. His futuristic, yet fashionable helmet elevates his floral blazer and sharp suit.
Give us a second to pick our jaws up from the floor! Lizzo is the definition of glamour with her flamingo pink feather cape, sheer polka dot gloves, bedazzled headband and bright pink hair.
A hat that says "I have arrived!" Badu makes a grand entrance at the 2014 star-studded affair with her sleek, chic and eye-catching ensemble. Her larger-than-life earrings are a chef's kiss.
Come on Barbie, let's go party! The Slow Burn singer plays dress up (literally) at the 2019 fashion extravaganza. Her hot pink blow-dryer handbag, lavish fuzzy boa and metallic pumps tie the glamourous get-up together.
One of her most memorable Met Gala moments, Madonna shows off her toned figure with a body-hugging plaid dress that's full of accessories. From the gold studs wrapped all over her design to her fishnet tights and chain-belt, this look has it all.
Strike a pose! The songstress wears a gasp-worthy ensemble to the 2018 event and shows off her epic angel wings.
Let's all take a moment of silence to swoon over Lady Gaga's drool-worthy accessories. She brings a variety of props with her for the 2019 fashion affair, including larger-than-life umbrellas, a massive telephone, her glam squad and a wagon full of booze and bags.
The model shows off her fabulous design, which seems simple and minimal until you see the breathtaking lace that accessorizes her piece.
A fuzzy boa is one way to zhoosh up an ensemble! The Hitch alum's lavish accessory has hints of baby blue, which perfectly complements her topaz dress. What's more? Her blush-colored satin handbag ties it all together.
Sadly, this year will be a little different. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the fashion extravaganza has been postponed indefinitely.
However, E! News has your style needs covered. Get more Met Gala nostalgia here.
