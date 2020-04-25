Allow These Stagecoach Couples to Melt Your Heart

Love is always in the air at Stagecoach!

Due to the Coronavirus, many beloved music festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach will now take place in the fall meaning our yearly dose of festival couples pics will have to wait. But while we wait to dance at the Honky Tonk stage, it never hurts to do-si-do down memory lane and look back at Stagecoach couples who always manage to get us in our feels.

If any couple is truly #relationshipgoals at Stagecoach, it's Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. Last year, their weekend in the desert proved to be extra special as the country singer attended the festival for the first time as a performer.

While Eric cheered her on from the side stage, Jessie gave fans a memorable set featuring covers of Led Zeppelin's "What Is And What Should Never Be" and Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Before her debut at the festival, she talked exclusively with E! News to share her advice for making the most out of the weekend-long country music festival.

"You're already on vacation. You might as well make the best of it you know? Eat that corn dog! Have a good ole' time," the Kittenish designer suggested. "This is a time for you to enjoy yourself."