Christina Anstead's Creative Tips for Entertaining Kids Will Have Moms Flipping Out

Welcome to E!'s Moms in the Moment.

Christina Anstead's latest mission has nothing to do with design, backsplash or flipping houses.

Instead, like so many moms out there, the HGTV star is trying her best to keep her family entertained during quarantine.

In between her busy schedule that includes raising three growing kids and finalizing an upcoming furniture line, the Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star spoke to E! News exclusively about life in Orange County, Calif. during the Coronavirus pandemic. As it turns out, Christina's children have been very busy.

"We've been doing a lot of scavenger hunts," she revealed as part of E!'s Moms in the Moment series. "Basically, we hide things throughout the house or in the backyard and the kids have a competition for who can find things the fastest."