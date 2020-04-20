Leslie Jordan Talks Instagram Fame and His Viral Quarantine Videos on In the Room!

Leslie Jordan continues to be the Instagram star the world needs right now.

The 64-year-old has always been known as a beloved actor with standout roles in shows like Will and Grace and American Horror Story, but he's recently risen to fame on the social media platform for his daily broadcasts. These often-viral videos include everything from showbiz stories to singing and dancing, though they all aim to lift the spirits of anyone who's feeling down as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Leslie checked in with E!'s Jason Kennedy on an Instagram Live for In The Room on Monday, where he explained that until recently, he didn't even know what the words "viral" and "monetize" meant. In fact, when one of Leslie's videos took off, he described a friend calling him to say, "You're viral!" only for him to respond, "No, honey, I'm fine. I'm here at mamma's...I don't have that virus."

And even though monetizing content is the name of the game on Instagram—especially for those with millions of followers, which Leslie has recently garnered—he said he has no plans to do so long as people are to practice social distancing.