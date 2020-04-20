The Baker and the Beauty Sneak Peek Shows the Aftermath of Daniel's Night with Noa

Turns out celebrities can be really good for business. 

On tonight's episode of The Baker and the Beauty, Daniel's (Victor Rasuk) family discovers that his night with Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelly) and the shoutout she gave them on social media gave their bakery its best day ever, and thus it's time for a celebration...and to bother Daniel some more about whether he's going to keep seeing his new friend. Noa has invited him to a fancy party, and he's in the midst of deciding if he's going to go. 

At the end of last week's first episode, Daniel had been pretty sure his night with Noa was a one time thing (because of course he didn't know he's starring in a TV show all about ha baker and a beauty), but then she showed up at his door the next morning as a surprise. 

Tonight's episode picks up right where the last one left off, and Daniel and Noa have a lot to talk about.

Daniel's family, meanwhile, is living it up, until something or someone interrupts their celebrations, as you can see in the exclusive clip above. You'll have to wait to see what that interruption is, but let's just say there's someone else Daniel has some unfinished business with. 

The Baker and the Beauty airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC. 

