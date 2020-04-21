Don't Sleep on These 25 While You Were Sleeping Secrets

Can you believe it's been 25 years since While You Were Sleeping woke us up to our insane love for Sandra Bullock?

Directed by John Turtletaub and starring the then up-and-coming star and Bill Pullman, the guy that didn't stand a chance against Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle, While You Were Sleeping surprised everyone when it became one of the most successful movies of 1995.

Starring Bullock as Lucy, a lonely fare token collector who is helplessly in love with Peter (Peter Gallagher), a commuter she admires from afar until she saves his life and then ends up telling his family, including his handsome brother Jack (Pullman), that she's his fiancée. Unexpected romance, family bonding and a happy ending ensues.

Sure, it is a storyline that could've easily been creepy and taken a turn for a Lifetime thriller, but thanks to Bullock's undeniable charisma and her charming chemistry with Pullman, While You Were Sleeping is still one of the genre's most beloved offerings 25 years after its release.

However, it could've almost starred two other major rom-com leading ladies and a former James Bond.