Meghan Markle's Latest Accessories Are the Sweetest Nod to Prince Harry and Baby Archie

Meghan and Harry have, like the rest of us, adapted to the times and instead speak with their followers via Zoom and have even delivered meals to those in need, while practicing proper social distancing rules of course. "They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our more vulnerable clients, people who have compromised immune systems who are the most prone to getting the Coronavirus," Project Angel Food's executive director Richard Ayoub told E! News about the experience.

Ayoub added Meghan and Harry "liked [volunteering] so much" they returned the next day to help out again.

When the Duke and Duchess aren't out helping others, they return to their Los Angeles residence, where they are spending plenty of quality time with Archie. A source previously told E!, "Like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family."