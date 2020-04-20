Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Text Messages to Her Dad Before Royal Wedding Revealed in Court Docs

As Meghan Markle's legal battle with British press continues, text messages the royal couple sent to her father have been revealed.

In new reply court documents filed in the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and obtained by E! News, Markle attempts to set the record straight on her communication with her father, Thomas Markle, in the "lead-up to the wedding."

As a result, the filing lists text messages sent to her dad just days before their royal wedding on May 19, 2018, including one Prince Harrypenned on Meghan's phone on May 14, 2018 after Thomas allegedly apologized and confirmed he would not be attending via text and then did not answer several phone calls.

"Tom, it's Harry and I'm going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you" / "Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks" / "Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1," Harry's texts read, according to the court documents.