Alicia Silverstone Recalls the "Hurtful" Body Shaming She Faced After Making Batman & Robin

It's been over two decades since Alicia Silverstone appeared in Batman & Robin, but she still remembers being body shamed by the media over her appearance in the film like it was yesterday.

The 43-year-old actress looked back at that time during an interview with The Guardian published Saturday.

"That definitely wasn't my favorite film-making experience," Silverstone told the publication.

As fans will recall, the movie was released in 1997—just two years after Silverstone was catapulted into fame for her role as Cher in Clueless. The star played Batgirl in the film. But as she told the outlet in 2004, paparazzi and journalists used to follower her and chant "fat girl" to the Batman theme.

"They would make fun of my body when I was younger," she said over the phone for her recent interview. "It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."

Back in 2004, Silverstone told the newspaper she hopes she was "an example to other young girls that it was OK to be a healthy young girl." Still, dealing with the toxic scrutiny wasn't easy. During her recent interview, Silverstone recalled a journalist asking about her bra size. However, she told The Guardian she tried to learn from these experiences and identify what was right and wrong.

"There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went down," she said. "And no, I didn't say ‘f--k you' and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, OK I know what that is and I'm done, I'm not going near that again."