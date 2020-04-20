sMothered Season 2 Has a Mother-Daughter Duo Who Shower Together

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 8:41 AM

They're back! TLC announced a new season of sMothered, the reality show about mother-daughter duos who are, well, very close, is coming Sunday, May 24.

The series follows the lives of six over-the-top mother-daughter pairs with undeniable bonds. And for the second season, TLC is introducing pairs who make the closeness of season stars look tame.

"From the start, the ladies of sMothered made a knock-out first impression on our viewers," Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement. "The love these mothers and daughters have for each other is eye-popping, yet endearing, relatable, and totally TLC."

These mother-daughter duos do everything together, from morning showers to plastic surgery. The new season introduces three new pairs who are "unlike anything fans have seen," TLC teased.

"I've been taking showers with Brittani since she was 5," Mary says in the trailer below.

Meet the three new pairs and the three returning duos below.

Dawn and Cher

Dawn and Cher think they're more like twins than mother and daughter. With the birth of Cher's daughter Belle Mae, they're now dressing as "The Triplets." Naturally Dawn was involved in every single step of the pregnancy and birth plan, which created tension with Jared.

Laurie and Sarah

In this pair, Sarah the daughter is more of a mother to her mom Laurie. Laurie's declining health has Sarah in overdrive as caretaker. Meanwhile,  Laurie is more concerned that her daughter and boyfriend, Miguel, get engaged and married while she can still play a part in the wedding.

Marcia and Alena

Alena is described as a "bright, bubbly, music-loving 21-year-old" who doesn't let her enzyme deficiency slow her down. Her mother, Marcia, tends to Alena's every need. She won't let Alena have a puppy, but she will become a puppy for her daughter...

Kathy and Cristina

Returning stars Kathy and Cristina are still very close. Even though they live five houses away from each other, they plan to move in together during a full home remodel. Kathy can't wait for her daughter and grandkids to move into the basement but the idea of it has tension at an all-time high within the families.

Sunhe and Angelica

Returning star Angelica is still going strong with Jason, much to Sunhe's dismay. Jason is ready to divorce his wife, and Sunhe insists on attending the intimate legal proceeding and serving as their witness. Awkward! Jason also plans to propose to Angelica—without Sunhe's knowledge

Mary and Brittani

For Mary, the best way to start her day is to take a shower with Brittani. They're so close, they also enjoy co-colonic therapy. While Mary can't imagine Brittani ever moving out, Mary's husband Frank thinks it's time Brittani start a life of her own.

sMothered returns for season two on Sunday, May 24 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

