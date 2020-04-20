Nick Cordero's Wife Says He's "Recovering Well" After Leg Amputation Surgery

As Amanda Kloots put it, "An eventful day in the ICU is a GOOD DAY!!"

Over the weekend, the former Broadway dancer shared on social media that her famous husband, Tony-nominated performer Nick Cordero, would undergo leg amputation surgery amid his ongoing coronavirus battle.

"We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday," she said on Instagram on Saturday. "Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn't happening with surgery and everything."

"So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines," she continued. "So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today."