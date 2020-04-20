EXCLUSIVE!

Viola Davis Heads to Celebrity IOU to Honor Old Roommate With Emotional Renovation

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 8:30 AM

Viola Davis is giving back. The Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner who currently stars in the final season of How to Get Away With Murder has teamed up with brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU airing Monday, April 27 on HGTV and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the Celebrity IOU, Viola wants to give back to a life-long friend, Michelle, and transform her Minneapolis home. Michelle and Viola were roommates during their years at The Juilliard School. Now, Michelle is a mom and cancer survivor and Viola teams with the Property Brothers stars to give her pal a new modern kitchen, an open floor plan and a room she can relax and rejuvenate in.

"I understand the givers in the world—I really do," the How to Get Away With Murder star said in a statement. "Every once in a while, I think the giver can get exhausted and drained and depleted and needs to be reminded that they're a gift to people too. So, this renovation of Michelle's home is my gift to her."

Celebrity IOU

HGTV

The Scott brothers previously teamed up with Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy for episodes of Celebrity IOU. Additional content from the show can be found on HGTV's digital platforms.

"The reason I want to do this for Michelle is because I love her, and it's my way of showing my love for her," Viola said in a statement. "And, also because she deserves something just for her."

The exclusive promo above features Viola Davis getting down and dirty in the renovation. "I wanted to do something big," she says. See the emotional reveal in the video above.

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on HGTV.

