90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had a Missing Lana, Lisa's Prayers and Yolanda Still Believing

Lisa just wants one thing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Usman.

The 52-year-old traveled to Nigeria from York, Pennsylvania to meet Usman, 30, a man she connected to and fell in love with over the internet. The two became engaged over their digital chats, so Lisa traveled to Nigeria to meet the musician who goes by the name of "Sojaboy" while on stage. Their time together was anything but smooth, Lisa continuously let her jealously over Usman's female fans fly, but still they soldiered on. Usman brought Lisa to meet his family and get his mother's blessing on marriage. But Usman's mother denied giving that bless.

In the Sunday, April 19 episode, Usman and Lisa met with Umsan's brother to ask for help in getting the blessing.