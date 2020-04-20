Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Family Video With Daughters Natalia and Bianka

The Bryant girls are our new favorite TikTok stars.

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, to Instagram. Designed to be a dance video, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter was joined by her two cousins to perform a choreographed dance to "We Rock" from the Disney Channel film Camp Rock on TikTok. But much to their surprise, little Bianka was waiting in the wings to make an epic cameo.

Shortly after the trio kicked off the video, the toddler, who was sporting an L.A. Lakers t-shirt and a yellow bow in her hair, jumped into the frame and began busting a move. Stunned, Natalia and her cousins let the little one have the spotlight as she continued to show off her dance moves. And, it wasn't before long that they were all copying her adorable dance.

Vanessa re-posted the video to her Instagram account, adding the caption: "Little sister. Bianka Bella BB Kiddo @nataliabryant #family #cousins."