Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will No Longer ''Engage'' With British Tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Marklewill no longer "engage" with four major UK tabloids including the Mail, the Sun, the Express and the Mirror.

On Sunday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to the editors of these four publications expressing that they are setting "a new media relations policy" and will no longer "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion."

In the letter, per the Guardian, the couple and their representatives write that stop responding to inquiries from journalists employed by those four outlets and that there will be a policy of "zero engagement" and "no corroboration," except when necessary through their lawyers.

"It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say print—even when they know it will be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason," the letter reads. "When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded."