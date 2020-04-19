Model Iskra Lawrence and Boyfriend Philip Payne Welcome First Child

Oh baby, baby!

Model Iskra Lawrence has a lot to celebrate. The 29-year-old star shared the exciting and special news that she and her boyfriend, Philip Payne, welcomed their first child together.

At this time, the couple plans to keep personal details about their little one to themselves. However, the British model opened up about being a first-time parent and a new "family of three."

"I have no idea how to even think right now let alone "do an announcement post" but I feel so close to so many of you," she began her lengthy Instagram post. "You've been my online fam for so many years and I'm beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived."

She added, "Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I'm ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure."