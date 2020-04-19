Eva Mendes Gets Real About Why She Doesn't Post About Ryan Gosling and Her Kids

Boundaries have been set in place!

Eva Mendes draws a line when it comes to sharing things about her family.

As many fans know, she's been in a long-term relationship with Ryan Gosling. The longtime couple have not only been together for a little under a decade, but they share two daughters: Esmeralda (5) and Amada (3).

On Saturday, the Lost River alum got real about why she keeps her personal life... well, personal.

"During these times, I'm so confused about what to post so I'm going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go...," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting.

Adding, "One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there."