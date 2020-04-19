Julianne Hough Gets Rid of the ''Stagnant Energy'' as She and Brooks Laich Spend Time Apart

Positive vibes only.

Julianne Hough is getting rid of the "stagnant energy" surrounding her. On Saturday, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram Stories and did what she does best: dance.

During an Instagram Live session, Julianne joined Chenelle Monique Young (virtually, of course) for a Kinrgy class, in which she danced and shook off the bad vibes.

For the workout, the Dancing With the Stars pro performed routines inspired by four elements: earth, air, fire and water. Each one entailed something different, and she had a unique routine for each.

Before finishing her exercise, the Burlesque alum got real about feelings.

"Releasing All [sic] this stagnant energy built up from what's going on personally and in the world," Julianne captioned one of her posts, in which she was also seen getting emotional.

"Welcome home to your own skin... Jules," another message read, as she danced it out once more.