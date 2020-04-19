Blue Ivy Carter Shares the Importance of Washing Your Hands in Adorable PSA

Listen up, people!

Blue Ivy Carter has an important message to share.

Who knew that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter would be the voice of reason during the Coronavirus pandemic. The 8-year-old star schooled us on how to properly wash our hands with an adorable and informative PSA, which was shared on her grandmother's Instagram.

"Blue's PSA," Tina Knowles-Lawson captioned the 1-minute video clip of her granddaughter. "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus."

In the video, the 8-year-old cutie gets down to business and demonstrates how well soap protects our hands from germs.

For her "DIY experiment," she uses little bit of pepper to show how it reacts when sprinkled with soap and water.

"Hey y'all, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too," Blue shares at the beginning of the video. "This is why it's important to wash your hands."