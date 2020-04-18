Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and More Close One World Concert With Breathtaking Performance

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
One World: Together at Home Event, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli

Global Citizen

One word: Chills

Just when we thought Taylor Swift's first-ever performance of "Soon You'll Get Better" was enough to send us over the edge, the One World: Together at Home concert special closed with a surprise that will pull every last one of your heartstrings. 

Lady Gaga, who helped curate the event alongside Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, was joined by Céline DionAndrea Bocelli and John Legend for an absolutely breathtaking performance of "The Prayer." 

Emcees for the evening, Jimmy FallonJimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, expressed their gratitude before announcing the final, unforgettable number. 

"On behalf of myself and the thousands of Jimmy's hosting tonight, we want to thank Global Citizen for making the show possible," Colbert said. 

Photos

See Every Performer at the One World: Together At Home Concert

When Colbert teased what was coming next, Fallon chimed in, "Tiger King singing 'I Saw a Tiger?'"

Not quite, Jimmy. But what came next was so, so much better. 

For more details on tonight's start-studded event, catch up with our live blog here

Trending Stories

TAGS/ One World Concert , Coronavirus , Do-Gooder , Charity , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Lady Gaga , Céline Dion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.