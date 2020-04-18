Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Remind Fans It's a "Wonderful World" Together at Home

Here's an important reminder from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: It's still a wonderful world.

During tonight's One World: Together at Home concert with Global Citizen, the Hollywood couple came together to perform a heartfelt rendition of "Wonderful World."

With candles lit in the background, Shawn took over the piano while Camila showcased her fantastic voice.

Saturday night's performance comes just days after the Shawn Mendes Foundation revealed how they are helping those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, Shawn revealed how he's teaming up with the non-profit to make a difference for many in need.

"We've made a donation to @Sickkidsvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto," the post read in part. "For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the @WHO."