All Of the Celebrity Exes That Are Social Distancing Together

Forget conscious coupling, it's all about civil social distancing.

As we all continue to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by staying at home, we're spending a lot more time with the people we're social distancing with, whether it's your significant other, family, friends, roommates…or your ex.

And celebrities are no different, with many former couples working together to co-parent during this time, including Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, with the pair making their daughter's birthday celebration as special as possible.

Other stars are also staying at home with their friendly exes, even sporting matching pajamas (Where'd you get those cute jammies, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis?!) and filming TikTok videos together. You have to pass the time somehow, right? Just ask two former Bachelor Nation couples who are keeping fans guessing as to their current relationship status after they decided to isolate together and haven't been shy about it on social media.