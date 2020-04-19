See Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and More Stars' Shocking Hair Transformations

by Emily Spain | Sun., Apr. 19, 2020 7:00 AM
Celebrities just can't help but switch up their hairstyle.
With beauty salons and barber shops remaining closed, celebrities like Hilary Duff and Armie Hammer recently decided to take matters into their own hands by giving their famous locks a little update. From root touch-ups to pink hair, we applaud these DIY hair transformations and we might just "add to cart" some hair dye right now.
During a recent Today show broadcast from home, co-host Carson Daly attempted to cut his own hair with the guidance of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. He later pranked his Instagram followers with a photoshopped picture of his transformation revealing a bald head.
After many fans fell for the joke, he posted another photo revealing his hair was still in-tact and voluminous as ever, captioning the post: "Real vs Fake. I jokingly posted the bald pic & got SO MUCH positive reaction, I actually feel bad [laughing emojis] I never thought anyone would think it's real. Turns out, literally, everyone did! It was fun to laugh for most of the day...nice break from reality. Thanks everyone! @todayshow."
And to think we fell for it?!
During the quarantine, Harry Hamlin added hair colorist to his resume after helping wife Lisa Rinna out with her roots. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star documented her hair transformation on Instagram stories telling fans, "My first hair color in quarantine. Harry did the back," she explained. "I'm surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front. So, that's kind of exciting."
Another popular quarantine style among celebs this week was pink hair! Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt and pop singer Dua Lipa debuted their pink tresses and we're not going to lie, they look really good!
The "Don't Start Now" singer took to Instagram to show the process and captioned the series of photos: "Quarantine diaries - this weeks experiment... pink hair. That's kind of it really..."
For even more epic hair transformations before and during quarantine, see our massive gallery below. Warning: maybe consult a friend or family member before trying these at home!
The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.
While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.
The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!
Article continues below
The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."
The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.
Getty Images/Twitter
The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.
Article continues below
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.
Getty Images; Instagram
The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation.
Article continues below
Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair.
Instagram / GC Images
In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut.
Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.
Article continues below
Getty Images
The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.
Getty Images/Instagram
The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.
Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.
Article continues below
Walter McBride/WireImage
The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.
Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.
Julius Michael / Instagram
The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.
Article continues below
Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.
Getty Images; AKM-GSI
The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.
Instagram; Getty Images
The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.
Article continues below
Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter
The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Instagram
The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.
Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
The Disney Channel actress debuts a new blond pixie cut in January 2016 and sported it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, hosted by WE tv's David Tutera CELEBrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Instagram
The Girls star debuted bangs less than a month before the season five premiere of the HBO show.
Instagram; Getty Images
The actress posted on her Instagram page on Jan. 13 a photo of her sporting a sassy new hairstyle—a sleek Lob, or long bob. The look is for her new movie, Drunk Parents.
The former The Hills star and fashion designer debuted a new red 'do, which matched her hairstylist's look.
Article continues below
The actress debuted a pixie cut on her 43rd birthday, sporting a look she had about 12 years prior, when she starred on Charmed.
Getty Images
The Walking Dead's Maggie debuted a pixie cut in late 2015.
The actress debuted a shaved head in a photos postede on her Instagram page in November 2015.
Article continues below
Beyoncé's striking pixie basically shut down the Internet.
MBF/X17online.com
Britney Spears proves she can look good in any do!
Miley Cyrus kissed Hannah Montana goodbye with this edgy platinum pixie.
Article continues below
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham's blond asymmetrical bob was both posh and spicy!
Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Justin Bieber showed off a more mature cut after chopping off his signature bangs.
KCS Presse / Splash News
Kim Kardashian was the definition of blond bombshell when she debuted the lighter do.
Article continues below
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Charlize Theron shocked everyone when she shaved her head for her role in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Element/Fame Pictures
Kristen Stewart committed to her role as Joan Jett so much that she sported this epic '80s cut.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Zac Efron said goodbye to his High School Musical days by chopping off the school boy locks.
Article continues below
AKM-GSI
Jared Leto is hotter than ever sporting this neon green shade!
Courtesy Russ Harrington
Kellie Pickler shaved her head in 2012 after one of her friends was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Only Bradley Cooper could make this perm look so sexy.
Article continues below
Now that you have inspiration for changing up your hair, check out all of the essentials for the perfect at-home manicure!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?