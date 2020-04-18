These Hometown Heroes From the One World: Together At Home Concert Deserve a Round of Applause

by emily belfiore | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 12:49 PM
One World: Together At Home brought together the world's biggest entertainers, but the real stars were the people that have been fighting on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic,
In addition to raising over $35 million for global relief efforts, the historic musical event highlighted the extraordinary ways that these brave men and women have been stepping up to ensure that those affected by COVID-19 have the resources they need to survive. As One World: Together At Home showcased, the most profound acts of kindness are coming from hometown heroes who are looking out for their community by performing simple acts like delivering meals to healthcare workers and finding inventive ways to donate resources.
Throughout the benefit special, viewers were introduced to the hometown heroes that have been doing their part to give back during the pandemic, proving that we're all connected and one small act can affect lives everywhere.
Meet the heroes from the One World: Together At Home concert that deserve a big round of round of applause below:
With her non-profit organization I Help The Girls, Marlowe and her family have been donating menstrual hygiene supplies to those in need during the pandemic.
The 7-year-old gathered up supplies from local hotels to donate to medical workers in his home state of Virginia. "My first mission was to help the hospital and sew masks, but I didn't know how to sew," he said during the special. "I thought they could use shower caps -- and I knew that they were at hotels."
Dr. Al-Zaki is just one of the many healthcare workers that have left their homes to fight the deadly virus on the front lines abroad.
With her organization Feed The Frontline, Di Pietro and her family have been delivering meals from her family-owned restaurant to New York City healthcare workers, which has also helped keep their staffers employed during this challenging time.
Through the New York City Relief non-profit, Haken has been helping vulnerable New York City residents gain access to hot meals, socks, hygiene kits during the pandemic.
Like many of the healthcare workers on the frontline, the Vancouver-based urgency physician has been isolating herself from her young children. "The reason I chose to do this is so there will be an archive for them as to why mommy went away for such a long," she said during the benefit special.
