Maren Morris Delivers Moving First Performance Since Giving Birth on One World: Together At Home

Maren Morris is taking the mic again for a very special cause.

On Saturday, the new mom delivered an emotional rendition of her song "The Bones" with Hozier during the One World: Together At Home benefit special, marking her first performance since giving birth to her son Hayes Andrew on March 23.

"Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having us along and being a part of this wonderful event," Hozier said before jumping into the song. "I hope everyone's keeping safe and keeping healthy and washing your hands and keeping distance. I want to say a huge, huge thank you to Maren Morris and welcome Maren Morris onto this next song. She was kind enough to invite me to sing on this track with her, which is a beautiful song and I think one that's very appropriate for these times."

Joining in from their respective houses, "The Middle" singer and the "Take Me To Church" singer performed an acoustic version of the heartwarming duet.