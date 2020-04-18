One World: Together at Home Concert Special: Watch Along With Our Live Blog

2:00 p.m.: Andra Day kicks things off during the pre-show with a moving performance "Rise Up."

2:07 p.m.: Jason Segel honors hometown heroes with a special introduction, right before images of their hard work and dedication on the front lines are displayed. Moreover, he also shed a light on how the homeless are suffering in this global crisis.

2:10 p.m.: Niall Horan follows up Day's performance with an acoustic performance of his song, "Black and White." Before signing off, he says: "Thank you so much to anyone who works as an essential worker... You are doing an unbelievable job."

2:24 p.m.: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn honor healthcare workers, as they fight on the frontlines. They introduced one doctor, who shared her touching story. Dr. Anna Carvalho said the biggest challenge has been being apart from her kids. "This is something I chose to do in order to keep them safe," she said of being isolated from her kids as they stay with her relatives. She recalls her baby asking her, "Momma, do you remember how we used to hug before Coronavirus?" For her, she hopes they can look back at this special and understand what was going on in the world and how their mom helped.

2:30 p.m.: Maren Morris performs for the first time since giving birth. She sings alongside Hozier, as they duet to the song, "The Bones."