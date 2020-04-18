Lady Gaga Says Boyfriend Michael Polansky Is the ''Love of My Life''

There's no stupid love here...

Lady Gaga recently gushed over her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. During a virtual appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, the 34-year-old star talked about how she's helping with Coronavirus relief efforts, why it's important to take care of our mental health and how her tech-savvy beau is helping her develop a wellness app.

Moreover, during her interview, she dropped a major four letter word when talking about Michael.

"With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our co-founder Maya [Enista Smith], who I love so very much—they're working with my... the love of my life on something for mental health," Gaga said about developing her app Braver.

Her comments were brief and subtle, however, she said them nonetheless.

If anything, a source tells E! News the pop star and her boyfriend are "getting very serious" with each other. Additionally, they've also been practicing social distancing together, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.