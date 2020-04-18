Katie Holmes Wishes Her Daughter Suri a Happy Birthday With Sweet Message

Aries season is still going strong!

Katie Holmes shared a sweet and heartwarming message for her daughter, Suri Cruise. Believe it or not, but the little fashionista is celebrating her 14th birthday on Saturday.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," the Dawson's Creek alum wrote on Instagram, ahead of everyone else on Friday night. "I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!"

Additionally, Katie shared a cute photo to the 'Gram. Her wall was decorated with a "happy birthday" message for her baby girl, which hung with an explosion of flowers and bows.

Just last month, the 41-year-old actress opened up about her special bond with her teenage daughter.

"I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," she explained to InStyle last month. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."