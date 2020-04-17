John Krasinski's Virtual Prom With Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers Was Better Than the Real Thing

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 17, 2020 6:59 PM

John Krasinski's virtual prom, Billie Eilish

Well that was delightful. 

As part of his new YouTube show Some Good NewsJohn Krasinski hosted a virtual prom for high schoolers whose own dances were cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis. Dressed in a spiffy tuxedo, the A-lister called upon celeb pals like the Jonas BrothersBillie Eilish and Chance the Rapper to recreate prom from the comfort and safety of their own homes. 

John's The Office co-star Rainn Wilson also joined in for a dance party with Chance before the JoBros took the metaphorical stage for a performance of "Sucker."

"How about we do one of our songs and since we never went to prom?" Nick Jonas said. "We could do one of our songs and turn this party up a notch."

Billie and her brother Finneas O'Connell joined next to perform her hit song "Bad Guy."

John Krasinski's virtual prom, Jonas Brothers

After then speaking to some teens (dressed in what they planned to wear to prom), John closed with a touching moment. 

"We are all going through this together," he shared, "This is a very, very weird time but each and every one of you are missing something and this is the least I could do."

Consider our heartstrings pulled. 

