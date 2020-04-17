Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert Host One World Concert

On Mon. Apr. 6, the singer revealed their partnership has led to over $35 million raised for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. This helps the WHO provide essential PPE, supplies and testing kits to hospitals and other centers. In addition, the money will help labs to process tests faster while also helping research efforts.

And while she does the hard work, fans can sit back, relax and enjoy this free concert! Or, you can head on over to the Global Citizen site to take actions that will help in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Join the millions of other who are pledging to stay home, taking quizzes on how to protect themselves and spreading the word to friends.